1993 Mumbai blasts case: Abu Salem gets life term, Tahir Merchant and Firoz Khan get death sentence



Abu Salem

Live update:

Abu Salem sentenced to life imprisonment

Karimullah Khan gets life sentence

Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan get death sentences in the 1993 serial blasts case

Riyaz Siddiqui sentenced to 10 years

The court had acquitted one accused named Abdul Kayuum Karim Shaikh. Few days after the judgment, special CBI counsel Deepak Salvi sought death sentence for Mustafa Dossa, Feroze Khan, Karimullah Khan and Tahir Merchant, on June 28, Dossa died in JJ Hospital, where he was admitted following high fever and hypertension.

The same TADA court earlier had a trial from the year 1995 to 2006, in which TADA court Judge Pramod Kode convicted 100, and acquitted 23 accused. The court awarded 12 death sentences and 20 life sentences. On March 21, 2013, SC upholds death sentence of convict Yakub Memon, brother of Tiger Memon, and commutes death sentence of 10 convicts to life term. Life imprisonment of 16 convicts also upheld. Life sentence of two reduced; sentence of six others enhanced to life term. Yakub was hanged in July 2015. Sanjay Dutt’s conviction only under Arms Act upheld; sentence reduced to 5 years of jail.

In the first trial, the prosecution had examined 686 witnesses; in the second trial the CBI counsel Deepak Salvi added more 64 witnesses and examined them. In total 750 witnesses statements are considered by the court. Around 40 witnesses out of 750 have turned hostile.

On March 12, 1993, the city of Bombay, witnessed unprecedented terrorist acts sending shock waves throughout the world. In a span of about two hours i.e., between 13:30 to 15:40 hours, a series of 12 bomb explosions took place one after the other at the following twelve places in Bombay, viz., Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, Lucky Petrol pump near Sena Bhavan, Opposite the Passport Office near Century Bazaar, Fishermen’s colony at Mahim Causeway, the basement of the Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Plaza Theatre, Centaur Hotel (Juhu), Sahar Air Port (Bay no. 54) and Centaur Hotel (Airport).

According to prosecution, the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. As a repercussion of the demolition, violence broke out throughout the country. In order to take revenge of the demolition; members of the active organised crime syndicate under leaderships of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar (Absconding Accused), Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razak Nadim Memon alias Tiger Memon (Absconding Accused), the Dossa brothers [Mohammed Ahmed Umar Dossa alias Mohammed Dossa (Absconding Accused) and Mustafa Ahmed Umar Dossa @ Mustafa Dossa @ Mustafa Majnu , Eijaz Pathan (dead), Salim Kurla (dead), Anwar Theba (Absconding Accused), Shakeel Babumiyan Shaikh alias Chota Shakeel and Javed Chikna (Absconding Accused); together formulated a vengeful criminal conspiracy and were members of the criminal conspiracy whose object was to commit terrorist acts.

According to prosecution, the object of the crime was to commit terrorist acts with intent to overawe the Government as established by law, to strike terror in the people, to alienate sections of the people and to adversely affect the harmony against different sections of the people i.e. Hindus and Muslims by using bombs, dynamites and hand Grenades and other explosive substances.



Karimullah Khan

