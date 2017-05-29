1993 Mumbai blasts: TADA defers judgment against Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa till June 16



Abu Salem

Special TADA court on Monday said that judgment in 1993 Mumbai blast cases including Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa and five others is likely to be announced on June 16.

On March 12, 1993, the city of Mumbai was rocked by 13 explosions in different parts of the city killing 257 people and injuring 700.

The Bombay Stock Exchange building, the Fisherman's Colony in Mahim causeway, Zaveri Bazaar, Plaza Cinema, Century Bazaar, Katha Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, the Air India Building, Hotel Juhu Centaur, Worli and the Passport Office were targeted in the blasts. The TADA court Judge PD Kode had concluded the trial against the original 123 accused, of whom 100 were convicted.

The judge last year heard the arguments of seven accused Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Shaikh and Abdul Qayoom, in a separate trial, as they were arrested later.