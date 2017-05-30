1993 Mumbai blasts accused try to beat the summer heat



Pics/Shadab Khan

1993 Mumbai blasts accused Karimullah Khan fans himself while fellow accused Feroze Abdul Rashid takes a nap after hanging up his shirt inside the police van, as they are escorted from the Arthur Road Jail to a special TADA court for a hearing on Monday.

Along with Khan and Rashid, other accused Mustafa Dossa (in blue) and Tahir Merchant were also produced in court. The judgment in the case is likely to be announced on June 16. Text/Sailee Dhayalkar