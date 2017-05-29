1993 Mumbai blasts: TADA court might pronounce orders against Abu Salem



Abu Salem

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Mumbai is likely to pronounce its orders on Monday against underworld don Abu Salem and others in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Abu Salem has been named in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case and is an accused in a number of cases related to murder and extortion.

Currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the 1995 murder of Mumbai builder, Pradeep Jain on February 2015.

The 1993 Bombay bombings were a series of 12 bomb explosions that took place in Mumbai on March 12, 1993. The coordinated attacks were the most destructive bomb explosions in Indian history. It was first of its kind serial bomb blasts across the world.