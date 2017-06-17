1993 Mumbai serial blasts: All you need to know about the 7 accused

Abu Salem

Arrested: In Lisbon, Portugal on September 18, 2002. Extradited to India on November 11, 2005

Verdict: Guilty

In the second week of January 1993, Abu Salem and absconding accused Aziz M Bilakhia went to Sansrod, near Bharuch (Gujarat) in a Maruti, to collect nine AK-56 rifles, about 100 hand grenades, boxes of cartridges and magazines. They intentionally exchanged the Maruti car for a Maruti van with accused Riyaz Ahmed Siddiqui so they could transport the illicit arms and ammunition to Mumbai in the false cavities of the white van. At the instance of Bilakhia, Salem and co-accused Samir Hingora and Baba Musa Chauhan delivered some of the arms and ammunition to co-accused Sanjay Dutt at his residence. Salem, Manzoor Ahmed and Hanif Kadawala (since dead) took some arms and ammunition back from co-accused Zaibunnisa Kazi at Vindhyachal Apartment, Bandra, at the instance of Bilakhia and Anees Ibrahim Kaskar. Salem was convicted under Section 3(3) of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) read with IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Act, Explosive Substance Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Firoz Khan aka Hamza

Arrested: At Koparkhirane by Mumbai police on February 5, 2010. Handed over to the CBI next day

Verdict: Guilty

Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan was as an offender on October 15, 1993, but was absconding during the earlier part of the trial. Khan was arrested by Mumbai police on February 5, 2010, and was handed over to CBI the next day. A chargesheet was filed against him in court on June 30, 2010. He attended a meeting at Hotel Persian Darbar at Panvel held on January 6, 1993, along with fellow conspirators and Customs officers who agreed to allow the terrorists to carry on smuggling their arms and ammunitions in exchange for illegal gratification. Khan along with Uttam Shantaram Potdar and his associates participated in the landing of arms, ammunition and hand grenades at Dighi (Mhasla) on January 9, 1993, transporting the consignment to Agarwada village and concealing it in the house of co-accused Shabir Kadri. Khan participated in disposal of 9000 cartridges of AK 56 rifles, 44 magazines of AK 56 rifles by dumping it in Kandalgaon creek.

Tahir Merchant

Extradited: On June 7, 2010, from Abu Dhabi, UAE

Verdict: Guilty

Tahir attended various conspiratorial meeting in Dubai with prime accused Mustaq alias Ibrahim, Abdul Razak Memon alias Tiger Memon, Ayub Adbul Razak Memon, Abdul Kadar Cheruvattam. Tahir motivated his associates to arrange for men from Mumbai to be sent for training to Pakistan. Tahir also arranged for the stay and visas of co-accused who went to Dubai, as well as their travel to Pakistan. He also collected funds to procure arms and ammunition. He planned to establish a factory to make illegal arms for committing terrorism.

Karimullah Khan

Arrested: On August 21, 2008, by Mumbai police. Handed over to the CBI on the next day

Verdict: Guilty

Between 2006 and 2008, Karimullah Khan forged certain documents - medical certificate purportedly issued by Dr AS Manjrekar, though he was not authorised to run a private medical practice, for the purpose of obtaining driving licence and Scholars Register and Transfer Certificate form purportedly authenticated by notary Shujjaudin H Qureshi, with intent to support the claim claim that he was medically fit to obtain driving licence and was also a student of a certain school. Karimullah had also participated in both the landings at Shekhadi. Karimullah is charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act read with IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Act, Explosive Substance Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Riyaz Siddiqui

Arrested: On January 4, 2006, on the basis of Abu Salem's confession

Verdict: Guilty

It was revealed that Riyaz was deported from UAE in May 2003 and was in the custody of CIU. Salem confessed that in the second week of January 1993, on the instructions of Ibrahim Kaskar (Abs), Riyaz went to Bharuch, Gujarat, in a white Maruti van with hidden cavities and gave the van to other co-accused for the transportation of illicit arms, ammunitions and explosives to Bombay.

Abdul Kayyum Shaikh

Arrested: On December 13, 2007, by the Crime Branch, Mumbai police, in another MCOCA case. Later handed over to the CBI.

Verdict: Not guilty

In January, 1993, Abdul Kayyum Shaikh, along with absconding accused Anees Ibrahim Kaskar, procured arms, ammunition and explosives like AK-56 rifles, their ammunitions and hand grenades and he sent the same to India for the purpose of distribution by co-accused Abu Salem and other co-accused.

Mustafa Dossa

Arrested: On March 20, 2003, on his arrival at IGI Airport

Verdict: Guilty

In the year 1995, the involvement of Mustafa Ahmed Dossa alias Mustafa Majnu came to light. He was absconding during the earlier part of this trial, but was caught in Dubai for an offence. Dubai officials told him he would be deported and he had to choose a country. Dossa chose India, and was arrested on arrival in Delhi. Dossa attended a conspiratorial meeting at the residence of absconding accused Mohd. Dossa in Dubai between December 1992 and January 1993, along with other prime absconding accused, namely Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, Mohd. Dossa, Eijaz Pathan, Ayub Memon. In the second week of January 1993, Dossa sent arms and ammunition from Dubai to Dighi Jetty. Later, Dossa received other co-accused at Dubai airport and arranged for their visa and stay in Deira Tower. He took them to the residence of Dawood Ibrahim, and participated in a conspiratorial meeting. Dossa also made arrangements for the journey of fellow accused to Pakistan for receiving training in weaponry and then sent them to Mumbai to commit terrorist acts.