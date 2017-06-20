1993 Mumbai serial blasts: CBI to seek death for the four convicts



Police at the scene of one of the blasts. Pic/AFP

The CBI counsel yesterday informed the special TADA court that it would seek maximum punishment for four of the six convicted for being the main conspirators of the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 were killed and 713 seriously injured.

Talking tough

The four for whom the special CBI counsel will seek the death sentence are Mustafa Dossa, Feroze Khan, Karimullah Khan and Tahir Merchant. For Abu Salem, the prosecution has sought time to look into certain legal issues with respect to the country's extradition treaty. The defence had said he can't be sentenced to more than 25 years.

The defence will begin with its arguments on the quantum of punishment today, followed by the prosecution.

In Feroze's favour

Besides gearing up to hear the arguments, the court has allowed Feroze's application to depose for himself, as well as let two others depose for him — an undertrial and a convict serving life sentence, both in Taloja jail. Feroze's lawyer Wahab Khan told the court that they wanted to examine the witnesses in a bid to present mitigating circumstances in Feroze's favour.

The court also allowed Feroze's applications to present his medical reports and the probation officer's report on his conduct and future possibility of reformation. He has told the court that he is a diabetic.