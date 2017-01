The cabbies and auto drivers started their morcha at noon. They handed over their badges and keys to the transport chief

Around 2,000 taxis and autorickshaws will be off the road from today after Jay Bhagwan Mahasangh Taxi Rickshaw Kamgar Maha Sanghatna decided to meet the transport commissioner at Bandra today to hand over their permits and badges in protest over pending demands, said Balasaheb Sanap of the Sanghatna.