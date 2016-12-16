2.6k trees on chopping block for Metro lines

The Metro projects are set to affect 2,613 trees in the city from Colaba to Dahisar. MMRC yesterday sought permission from the Tree Authority to cut 1,148 trees and re-plant 1,465 at other locations.

While BJP was in support of clearing all proposals, opposition from Shiv Sena has led to the delay in approving five proposals. A senior official from the garden department said, "The committee members have demanded to check the locations since they allege there is no proper arrangement for shifting trees."

The proposal includes construction of Metro 3 (Colaba Bandra-SEEPZ) and Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East). Shiv Sena corporator Trushna Vishwasrao said, "We are not against development, but we want to ensure that trees are replanted at the nearest spot. In Prabhadevi, the Metro station will come up at Nardulla Tank garden. There is no other garden in the area. So the authorities should first give other locations for the alternate playground."