2 groups of undertrials clash, go on rampage in Punjab jail



The under trials indulged in brick-batting and setting the quilts in the barracks on fire. Gettyimage for Representation

Gurdaspur: Two groups of undertrials yesterday clashed in Gurdaspur jail here after one group thrashed two jail wardens, forcing the police to open fire in the air, to rein them in, police said.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon when a group of gangsters led by Shera, who was shifted from Kapurthala jail here recently, allegedly thrashed a jail warden, Mahesh Kumar, when he went to escort them from their barrack for their medical examination.

As they were beating him up, another jail warden, Mohinder Masih, came to rescue Mahesh. But both were beaten up with water supply pipes, police said.

Another group of under trials tried to save the jail staff members. Following this both the groups clashed.

Some of the undertrials even set the quilts in the barrack on fire and climbed to the rooftop raising slogans against jail authorities.

They even pelted bricks and damaged CCTV cameras in the premises, police said. Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinderjeet Singh Virk said the under trials were upset over the increased security measures.