Two persons have been arrested from different areas of Jammu city and 30 kg of poppy was seized from them, the police said today.



Representation pic

Yesterday, the police stopped a car at Manda for checking and seized 9 kg of poppy from the passenger, a police officer said. The man, a native of Pathankot district in Punjab, has been arrested, he said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

In another incident, the police intercepted a car at Channi here and while searching the vehicle, they seized 21 kg of poppy from the driver, the officer said. The driver, from Kashmir Valley, has been arrested. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.