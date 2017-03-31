2 Indians abducted in South Sudan released: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Two Indian petroleum engineers who were abducted in South Sudan have been released, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.

"I am happy to inform about the release of two Indian nationals Midhun and Edward who were abducted in South Sudan. They have reached the Indian embassy in Khartoum.

"I appreciate the efforts of Indian Ambassador in South Sudan Srikumar Menon for the release of Indian nationals," she said in a series of tweets.

Indians Midhun Ganesh and Edward Ambrose along with a Pakistani, Ayaz Hussein Jamali, were abducted by rebels from

near their workplaces earlier this month in oil-rich Upper Nile state. Jamali has also been reportedly released.