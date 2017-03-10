2 Lashkar terrorists, civilian killed in Pulwama encounter



Security personnel move towards the houses where the two LeT terrorists were hiding. Pic/PTI



Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terorists and a civilian were killed during a nine-hour gunbattle between the ultras and the security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district yesterday.



The encounter broke out in Padgampora village after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said. The terrorists, holed up in two adjacent houses, opened fire at security personnel and the troops retaliated, triggering a fierce gunbattle which lasted nine hours.



The slain ultras were affiliated to LeT outfit and have been identified as Jehangir Ganai and Mohammad Shafi Shergujri, the official said.



A 15-year-old civilian, Amir Nazir Wani, was also killed after he suffered a bullet wound in the neck during the cross-firing, he said.



Azhar 'proclaimed offender'

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and three others were on Thursday declared 'Proclaimed Offenders' in the Pathankot airbase attack case by a special court in Mohali.