2 months on, kin of missing UP man in Oman allege government apathy

Family of 24-year-old Akrar Khan say he is said to be in jail but despite repeated communication governments of both countries not helping



The letter sent to the Indian Embassy in Oman by relative of UP native Akrar Khan who went missing nearly two months ago

It's been nearly two months that 24-year-old Uttar Pradesh native Akrar Khan, who was working in Oman, went missing, and about a month since the family was informed that he is in jail in the Middle Eastern country, but his loved ones are no closer to getting him back or even knowing if they will ever.

Akrar, who was working a construction company, had last spoken to his family on December 20, 2016, after which he's not been reachable. On January 25, the family was called up by a Pakistani man, who said that Iqraar was in jail over there.

The youth's family members have alleged that even after repeated pleas for help to the Centre as well as the Oman government, nothing has been done to look into the matter.

The family sent a written communication to the UP government on January 1 and sent a letter to the Indian embassy in Oman on January 8, but in vain so far.

The last call

Akrar lived in Kushinagar, Padrauna, with his parents and wife Anjum (24). In 2011, he went to Dubai for a job and returned in 2013. After that, he went to Oman and was working with Al-Turki Enterprises. His elder brother Imtiyaz was working 600 km from the site where Iqraar was posted.

Akrar had been continuously in touch with his family in UP and sister in Mumbai. On December 20, he had called up his family and said, "I am in Ibri Market and will transfer some money in the family account." That was the last time they heard from him.

When Akrar didn't returned home for a few days, one of his roommates called up Imtiyaz and told him that he had gone missing. Imtiyaz contacted their family in UP and their sister Hajra Siddiqui in Mumbai.

Worried family members contacted the UP and Oman governments as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, but received no response.

Info from Pak

Facing closed door on closed door, with the family hanging on to a thin thread of hope, Siddiqui received a call from an international number on January 25. "The person told me that he is a Pakistani and had gone to Oman to meet a relative in prison. There, he said, he met Akrar, who gave him his father's number and also told to contact the Indian government. That was all, the call was cut after this," Siddiqui told mid-day.

"We then renewed our efforts to get in touch with someone in the governments of both countries. But we haven't received any help from anywhere. We want the Indian government to immediately take the necessary action and find out where my brother is."

Akrar's father Nanhe (55), a daily-wage worker, said, "We are worried about him; there has been absolutely no news about him, even his company isn't giving any information. We want the PM or Sushma Swarajji to intervene and bring my son back home."

mid-day has written to the Indian embassy in Oman but is yet to receive a reply.