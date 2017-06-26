2 terrorists killed in Srinagar after 14-hour gun battle

Two Army men were injured in the operation to tackle the terrorists who had holed up inside Delhi Public School; the gunmen hid there after attacking a CRPF party and killing one officer



CRPF commandos arrive near Delhi Public School

Security forces yesterday gunned down two terrorists holed up inside a school on the outskirts of Srinagar, ending an encounter of over 14 hours in which two Army men were also injured.

The terrorists had entered the Delhi Public School located close to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday evening after attacking a CRPF party in the nearby Pantha Chowk, killing one officer and injuring a constable.

The road opening party of the CRPF was attacked in high security zone located less than a kilometre away from the headquarter of the Srinagar-based Army Corps.

Immediately thereafter, the security forces cordoned off the school premises which has seven buildings, comprising 36 rooms, and the staff and others were evacuated Saturday night itself.



CRPF commandos arrive near Delhi Public School (DPS) During the encounter. Pics/PTI

An offensive to flush out the terrorists was launched yesterday morning, a police official said. "The exchange of fire between security forces and militants began at around 3.40 am," he said. "The gunbattle is over and two militants have been killed," the official said yesterday evening after over 14-hour armed engagement.

He said the search and sanitisation operation was, however, underway at the encounter site.

Safe school

On the operation being prolonged, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police S P Vaid told reporters, "There are 36 rooms, the building is huge. So, it has to be searched floor by floor, room by room."

He said the security forces wanted to ensure that the (school) building was safe.

"The enemy has a nefarious design that school buildings are destroyed and children have nothing to study and ultimately abandon their studies, which we will ensure that no such thing happens," the state police chief said.