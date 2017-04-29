2 years on, family of Mumbai woman who died in road mishap wants justice, not just a piddly fine

Jyoti Singh died in a road mishap while riding with her cousin, but her killer walked free with a fine of Rs 72,000. Now, her family wants to knock the court's door again



Family, including her cousin Akash (in white), who was with her on the fateful day. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Two years have gone by since Uma Singh heard her daughter Jyoti last giggle, but that voice remains fresh in her mind. She still can't believe that the killer of her precious 25-year-old, who was riding behind her cousin on May 25, 2015 near Chowpatty when an Innova came out of nowhere and rammed into them, had walked away scot-free with a fine of Rs 72,000.

Now, the family, including her four siblings, has decided that this injustice is too much to bear and they are going to appeal against the metropolitan magistrate's judgment in the sessions court.



Jyoti Singh

In a flashback

Akash Singh, Jyoti's cousin who was riding with her, recalls the fateful day. "Jyoti said that she had an interview at Cuffe Parade at 4.30 pm so I offered to drop her. Since it was rush hour, I decided to take Chowpatty to reach Colaba, but as I was taking a left turn, an Innova car dashed into us and when I came to, I couldn't find her. The lady who was driving the car, Dr Lajja Shah, had taken us to a dispensary," he said.

Meanwhile, her sister Reena reached there, but saw that they were not being treated at all. "When I asked Dr Shah why the two were not being taken to a hospital, she brushed it off and said they were 'normal wounds' and that she will be alright," narrates Reena. "We then called the cops and took her to Bhatia Hospital, but she didn't make it there alive," Reena adds.

Family upset

Soon after, Dr Shah was simply fined in the case and let off by the Metropolitan Magistrate. Jyoti's mother, Uma says, "The killer of my daughter is free and enjoying life, while we are sobbing in her memory every day. This is unjust." The family agrees and has now decided that "even if we have to sell our home, jewellery, or beg for money, we will keep seeking justice".