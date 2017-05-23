20 arrested for brutal lynching in Jharkhand

Seven men were allegedly lynched by mobs in two separate incidents on suspicion of being child-lifters



Sheikh Naim was beaten to death in Rajnagar of Seraikela-Kharsawa district

Twenty people have been arrested in connection with last week's lynching of seven men in two separate incidents in Jharkhand. State Home Secretary S K G Rahate said a probe has been ordered into the incidents of vigilantism in Rajnagar in Seraikela-Kharswan district and Nagadih, Bagbera in Jamshedpur, that claimed four and three lives respectively.



Manik Chandra Prasad, father of Vikas and Gautam, who were lynched at Bagbera.

The lynchings were allegedly sparked by suspicions that the victims were child lifters. Eighteen people were arrested yesterday in connection with the lynching incident at Nagadih on May 18, and subsequent violence on May 20. The other two were held on Sunday in connection with the lynching of four persons of a community in Seraikela-Kharswan.

Rahate told mediapersons in Ranchi that social media sites are being monitored and a WhatsApp group admin has been questioned. The report of the probe, to be conducted by the Kolhan division commissioner and DIG, would be submitted within a month, he said, adding that an FIR has been lodged. He said the incidents were triggered purely by rumours and villagers, in an act of vigilantism, took the law into their lands. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the DGP, seeking a report.