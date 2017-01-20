20 firefighters die as Iran's oldest high-rise collapses



The 15-storey Plasco building, after the collapse. Pic/AFP



Ankara: Tehran’s mayor said more than 20 firefighters had been killed when the city's oldest high-rise collapsed following a fire yesterday.

“So far, more than 20 of our colleagues in the fire brigade have lost their lives rescuing others,” said Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Rescue workers, soldiers and sniffer dogs were hunting for survivors in the debris of the 15-storey Plasco building, which contained a shopping centre and hundreds of clothing suppliers. Some 78 persons — mostly firefighters — were injured.