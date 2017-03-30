20 people to be questioned over Russian interference in US election

Washington: The US Senate Intelligence Committee will question 20 people in its investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"This one is one of the biggest investigations the Hill has seen in my time here," CNN quoted Committee's chairman Richard Burr as saying on Wednesday.

Of the 20 people, the committee has scheduled interviews with five so far.

The US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to testify, but the committee has not yet decided when he will be brought in.

Earlier this week, US Senate investigators said they planned to question Kushner as part of their broad inquiry into ties between Trump associates and Russian officials or others linked to the Kremlin.

"To date, we have made 20 requests for individuals to be interviewed by the committee," Burr said.

"As we stand here today, five are already scheduled on the books, and probably within the next 10 days the remaining 15 will have a scheduled date for those individuals to be interviewed by our staff," he added.

The committee has talked to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who according to the report, had resigned after he misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

"It would be safe to say we have had conversations with a lot of people, and it would be safe to say Gen Flynn is a part of that list," Burr said.