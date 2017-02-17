20 trees chopped in Aarey overnight

While green activists are fighting hard to save every inch of land at Aarey Milk Colony, around 15 to 20 trees were illegally chopped down recently in the VIP guesthouse area at Aarey.

An evening walker from Aarey Milk Colony sent mid-day pictures of some of the trees that were chopped down. “I am a regular walker in the area and a few days ago, I was shocked to see that the trees had been chopped down overnight and the area seemed to have been hastily cleared of the branches so that no one found out.”

It should be noted that the VIP guest house area is an important location in Aarey with several VVIPs visiting the area. It is said that the trees that were chopped down were more than 10-20 feet high.

Also, with the summer approaching, the forested patch inside Aarey has dried up with a lot of leaf litter on the ground. In the past two weeks, miscreants have started deliberately torching the leaf litter in the forest, which is badly affecting the biodiversity in the area.

Despite repeated attempts Aarey CEO N Rathod was unavailable for comment.