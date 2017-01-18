200 youths in custody over Jallikattu protests

Madurai: More than 200 youths were taken into custody after they held protests at Alanganallur village demanding lifting of the ban on bull taming sport Jallikattu, police said yesterday.

Residents shouted slogans against police and demanded release of the youths who were taken into custody at night. Police said the youths had come to Alanganallur yesterday expecting that jallikattu would be held following an invitation through social media.

Meanwhile, hundreds of young men and women converged at the Marina beach in Chennai to protest the police action against Jallikattu supporters at Alanganallur. The youths found support from DMK Working President M K Stalin who met them at the protest site.