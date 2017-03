Jaipur: A local court here has awarded life imprisonment to two men convicted for the 2007 Ajmer Dargah bomb blast in which three persons were killed.

Earlier on March 8, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had convicted Bhavesh Patel, Devendra Gupta and Sunil Joshi (now dead).

Arguments over the quantum of punishment were completed on March 18 and the court on Wednesday gave life imprisonment to both the surviving convicts -- Gupta and Patel.