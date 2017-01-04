2008 Malegaon blasts: Kalsangra's kin demand probe into allegations



Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange

The family of Ramchandra Kalsangra believes that there may be some truth to the explosive allegations that he and another key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts are not absconding as the police claim, but were actually killed in custody eight years ago.

Kalsangra’s wife Laxmibai, son Devavrat and brother Shivnarayan held a press conference yesterday. Devavrat, who was 13 years old then, said that the allegations had left the entire family disturbed. Shivnarayan said, “My brother was picked up by the ATS on October 10, 2008, from our house in Indore, and he never returned. We want a probe into these claims, and if they are found to be true, the culprits should be hanged,” he said, adding that he too was a suspect and was tortured by ATS officers. Shivnarayan was later given a clean chit by NIA. NIA’s Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal told mid-day, “NIA will investigate it thoroughly.”

mid-day had reported that the allegation was made by ATS officer Mujawar Mehboob, who claimed he was suspended because he knew the truth about what had happened to Kalsangra and his accomplice Sandeep Dange, who stand accused of planting the bomb.