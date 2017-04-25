2008 Malegaon blasts accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur granted bail by HC



Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Sadhvi Pragya was charged for allegedly planning the blast and providing the motorcycle that was used to plant the bomb.

In February, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was also acquitted along with seven others in the 2007 RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi murder case by a Madhya Pradesh court, which held that the state police and NIA conducted the probe with "prejudice" and produced "weak and self-contradictory evidences".

Eight years after the Anti-Terrorism Squad claimed it had videos and transcripts to prove that main accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was part of the meetings in which the Malegaon 2008 blast was planned, both the ATS and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) told the Bombay High Court that they had no idea where these videos were.

Last May, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet that dropped charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Sadhvi Pragya and five others.

A month later, in June 2016, her bail plea was denied by the NIA court. She then approached the HC with a fresh petition, stating that the NIA court considered only the ATS chargesheet, and not the NIA chargesheet.

- With inputs from agencies