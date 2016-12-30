2008 Malegaon blasts case: 'Decision to eliminate accused on 26/11 taken by top cops'



Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange

Suspended police inspector Mehmood Mujawar, who sparked fresh controversy in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after revealing that the two key wanted accused, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, were actually killed on November 26, 2008, has claimed that the decision to eliminate the two accused was taken by senior police officials. The accused were killed right after ATS chief Hemant Karkare was shot dead by the terrorists, Mujawar said.

The ex-cop had revealed this information to social activist Neeraj Gunde, who advised him to bring it to the notice of the court or a central investigating agency.

Speaking to mid-day, Gunde told this newspaper that Mujawar told him that the decision to kill Kalsangara and Dange was taken after Karkare was killed by terrorists in the 26/11 attack. Gunde said that Mujawar told him that Kalsangara and Dange were allegedly killed by six policemen at the Kalachowkie ATS office between 1 am and 4 am.

After that their bodies were taken in an ATS vehicle to CST station and thrown alongside the other terror attack victims.

“I also made inquiries and found that there were actually two unclaimed bodies at CST and their faces matched with Kalsangara and Dange,” he said. Mujawar also said that he has evidence to back his claim.

Meanwhile, ATS and the NIA has remained tight-lipped about the revelation.