2013 Hyderabad blasts: Yasin Bhatkal, 4 other IM men sentenced to death

This is the first time that any operative of IM has been convicted; prime accused Riyaz Bhatkal is absconding



A file picture of one of the blasts. Pic/AFP

Hyderabad: IM co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman and 3 others were awarded death penalty by special NIA court here yesterday. This is the first case in which an operative of the IM has been convicted.

On December 13, the court convicted the five members, including IM co-founder Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahaseen Akhtar alias Monu and Ajaz Shaikh, who are in judicial custody and lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison here. Eighteen people were killed and 131 injured in two deadly explosions in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area in the city, on February 21, 2013.

On November 7, the final arguments had concluded in the case before the NIA special court.

Yasin Bhatkal

Since IM founder Riyaz Bhatkal, the prime accused in the case, is absconding, the trial was split up against him. The court convicted Yasin Bhatkal and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA special court, after hearing the defence and prosecution’s arguments, pronounced the quantum of sentence.