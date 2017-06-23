21 killed in Brazil traffic pile-up

At least 21 people died in a traffic pile-up in Brazil's Espirito Santo state, officials said.

The pile-up occurred near Guarapari on Thursday when a van transporting granite strayed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a bus, the Federal Highway Police said, Efe news reported.

The bus was plying the route between Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, and Vitoria, the regional capital of Espirito Santo, and was carrying 32 people, of whom 19 died.

Also involved in the accident were two ambulances that were travelling behind the bus, the drivers of which had no time to avoid colliding with the larger vehicle.

The van driver also died in the crash along with a person in one of the ambulances. Police said that a number of people were injured but did not provide the actual count.