21-year-old Ayesha Aziz becomes India's youngest pilot

When most students just graduate out of college at the age of 20, 21-year-old Ayesha Aziz has got her commercial pilot licence last week.

Ayesha began training while she was in school. At 16, she was given a student pilot licence by the prestigious Bombay Flying Club. In 2012, she completed a two-month advanced space training course at NASA and was among the three Indians chosen.

The Kashmiri now plans to fly a MIG-29 fighter jet at Russia's Sokul airbase and if she does that, she will become the youngest Indian girl to pilot the aircraft beyond the speed of sound. "I want to reach the edge of space, for which we are talking terms with the Russian agency to fly the MIG-29. So, that is going to be the next expedition - to fly the MIG-29 fighter jet," Ayesha said, reported NDTV.

Ayesha posted on Facebook saying, "Commercial Pilots's Licence : Check

The MOST precious booklet of my life arrived yesterday and brought me happiness unbound. You were one tough job. Countless exams, sleepless nights, innumerable hurdles and whatnot! But It all seems of so much worth now. What once was just a dream is a reality now."

Ayesha's mother is from Baramullaa, a district in Jammu and Kashmir and her father is from Mumbai. She has a younger brother.