22 flyovers in Mumbai to be repaired after decades



Repairs, which will be conducted on the 22-year-old Amar Mahal flyover built in 1995 will apparently extend its life to about a 100 years. File Pic

In the past four days, 22 flyovers around Mumbai, which are about 20-40 years old and belong to the MSRDC have been identified for repairs by the state administration. According to a report by The Times of India, this comes after it was decided to close down the Amar Mahal flyover, which was built in 1995, for repairs, since it was in a precarious condition.

Furthermore, since the collapse of the Mahad bridge on Savitri River in August last year, which caused to deaths of 30 people, authorities have been conducting periodic check-ups of bridges in Maharashtra.

In the case of the Amar Mahal flyover, the need for urgent repairs on the bridge was noticed by a PWD engineer during an inspection. The estimated cost of the damage, which is believed to be serious, is about Rs 125 crore. This will extend the Amar Mahal flyover's life by 100 years.

PWD officials say repair work costing about Rs 50 crore on 20 flyovers will be conducted from May 31, which would be about Rs 2-3 crore per flyover.

The objective behind the repairs is precautionary, so as to ensure low-scale damage on the flyovers can be avoided. Work will mostly be done during night hours, with the occasional issue of traffic disruption.

In busy places in Mumbai like, Dadar TT, N M Joshi Marg, Byculla, Sion, Parel, Worli, Vakola, Andheri, Chunabhatti, Kalanagar and Kurla, the necessity of repairs is relatively small, say engineers with Maharashtra's road infra agencies.