22-year-old bomber was behind St Petersburg attack: Russia



A woman reacts as she lays flowers at a memorial.

Saint petersburg: Russian investigators yesterday identified the bomber in the deadly Saint Petersburg metro blast as 22-year-old Akbarjon Djalilov, as the city mourned the 14 people killed.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that Djalilov "carried out an explosion" in the carriage of a train travelling between two busy stations Monday afternoon. Djalilov's "genetic trace" was also found on a bag containing a second bomb left at another metro station and later defused, the statement said.



Akbarjon Djalilov, the bomber behind Monday's blast. Pics/AFP

Investigators gave no further details about Djalilov but his name and year of birth coincided with a statement from the Kyrgyz security services, which said earlier yesterday he was a naturalised Russian citizen originally from Kyrgyzstan. His remains were found at the scene of the blast, but it was not clear if he is included in the official toll of the attack.