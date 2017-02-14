22-year-old dies in dumper crash in Mumbai

Jaykishan Mishra

A 22-Year-old engineering student succumbed to his injuries a day after his bike crashed into a dumper in Trombay.

Following the accident that took place late on Sunday night, Jaykishan Mishra was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, where he died on Monday.

Mishra had taken part in a cricket tournament in Mankhurd on Sunday, where his team had won. The accident took place when Mishra was returning home from the victory celebrations.

Mishra was studying engineering at St Francis College in Borivli. "He had cleared his engineering exams a few months ago. We received a call from his friends about the accident. When we rushed to Trombay, we realised that he was in serious condition. We shifted him to another hospital, but he could not be saved,” Mishra’s uncle Jay said.

The police have nabbed the driver of the dumper.