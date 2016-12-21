Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old driver flees city after ramming speeding Mercedes into cops

Mishap gravely injures two constables who were on their way home; the accused is a former Victoria carriage driver and was employed by a SoBo businessman



Vishal Nayak (left) took the Mercedes to Free Press Street and took his friends on a ride. When he was near Cooperage Ground in Colaba, his speeding car rammed into the cops’ bikes. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

A speeding Mercedes ran over two policemen on Monday night near the Cooperage ground in Colaba, critically injuring them. The driver of the car has been identified as one Vishal Nayak, who is on the run since the incident.

The 22-year-old worked for a businessman and was previously employed as a Victoria carriage driver and had taken his friends on a joyride when the incident occurred. The cops have sustained fractures in their legs and are recovering at the Bombay Hospital.

Cops saved by helmets

The Mercedes, with Vishal behind the wheel, hit constables Ramchandra Lokhande (48) a resident of the Worli police quarters and Nitin Chavhan (32), a resident of Naigaon, while they were on their way home. Both of them are attached to the Cuffe Parade police station, which is also probing the mishap.

Also Read: Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes hits 2 cops on bike, lands them in ICU

After the incident, Vishal fled from the spot and the cops called an on-duty PSI, while eyewitnesses reported it to the police control room. The cops were then taken to Bombay Hospital and treated in ICU. Doctors treating them said they survived only because they were wearing helmets.

Car owner found

The Cuffe Parade police found the owner of the car to be one Vijay Gupta, who is a businessman residing on Peddar Road. He had employed Vishal as a driver six months ago. He has no clue about Vishal’s whereabouts either.

“Vishal hails from Rajasthan and came to Mumbai two to three years ago. He was living on a footpath on Free Press Street and started working as a Victoria carriage driver. Later, he learnt to drive from his friends and also got a license,” said a police officer.

Read Story: Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes injures 5 sleeping under JJ flyover

“A common friend took him to Gupta, who appointed him as a driver. He brought the car to Free Press Street last night and asked his friends to join him. When they were reaching the Cooperage ground, he dashed the car into the cops’ bike,” he added.

Questioned friends

“We have questioned his friends who were with him at the time and they said all of them fled from the spot right after the mishap, without even seeing who the injured were. Since then, Vishal has switched off his cell phone. The last time he switched it on, he was located outside Mumbai,” said the cop. Cuffe Parade police have registered a case against Vishal under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.