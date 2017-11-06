22-year-old married woman gang-raped by her friend and three others in Maharashtra

A 22-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped by her friend and three others on the outskirts of Aurangabad, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday night on the outskirts of the city and one of the accused, Anil Vasant Thombre (22), has been arrested in this connection, police said. "In the evening on November 2, Thombre went to the woman's house in Santoshi Mata Nagar here and asked her to accompany him for his birthday celebrations. On their way, three of Thombre's friends, who were carrying food and liquor bottles, joined them," Satyajit Taitwale, Assistant Police Inspector (API) of MIDC Cidco police station, said.



Representational picture

They took the girl to a secluded farm in Takli village in MIDC area on the outskirts of the city and offered her cold drinks laced with sedatives, he added.

"After consuming it, the victim fell unconscious. Thereafter, all the four took turns to rape her. After the crime, the accused dumped her near a petrol pump near Chikhalthana airport," the API said.

After being alerted, the MIDC Cidco police rushed to the spot and admitted the woman to a hospital, where she narrated her ordeal to the police.

Efforts are on to nab to other three accused, police said.