22-year-old ragging victim from Kerala is recovering, say doctors

OS Avinash, whose kidneys were damaged in an incident at a Kerala government college, will be discharged from hospital in three days



Avinash was one of the nine students brutally ragged by hostel seniors

The doctors treating 22-year-old OS Avinash have said his kidneys, damaged extensively in the ragging incident in a Kerala college in early December, are showing improvement. Avinash was one of nine students brutally ragged by seniors at the hostel of the Government Polytechnic College, Kottayam. Treating nephrologist Dr Jairaj PM said, “Avinash’s condition has improved a lot. We have stopped dialysis, however, he will continue to be on medication.”

The doctors have also advised counselling sessions as Avinash continues to have nightmares. He even had convulsions one night, said his father Sivadasan, a BSNL linesman.

“I wanted to spend the New Year with my parents at home, but the doctors have advised me to stay in hospital for three more days. I am told that the Kerala state government will consider my request to shift me to Maharaja’s Technological Institute, Thrissur,” Avinash said from his bed at Mother Hospital in Thrissur.

He has alleged that the accused seniors had threatened him that night. “They told me, ‘We will kill you if you dare to open your mouth’,” Avinash said. Avinash is determined to get justice, and has said he will fight till the end.

Unfortunately, the local police, despite assuring police protection to Avinash and his parents, have not done so till date.

Speaking to mid-day V Ajit, DY SP (Changnassery) said, “We have arrested all the accused in the case and have recorded the statements of all victims and witnesses. We are hopeful of submitting the charge sheet in the case in the next few weeks and will request that the matter be fast-tracked.”