24 dead, 67 injured in car bomb blast at busy Baghdad square

Iraqi men gather around a charred vehicle on the site of a bomb attack in Sadr. Islamic State claimed responsibility for it. Pic/AFP
Baghdad/Tikrit: An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City district on Monday, and the militants cut a key road north from the capital to Mosul, their last major stronghold.
An online statement distributed by Amaq news agency, which supports Islamic State, said it had targeted a gathering of Shi’ite Muslims. Sixty-seven people were wounded in the blast. Three bombs killed 29 people across the capital on Saturday, and an attack near the city of Najaf on Sunday left seven policemen dead. Monday’s blast hit a square where day labourers typically gather.
“The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life,” said Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
Suicide bomber kills 3 in Mogadishu
A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber yesterday detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu’s international airport, killing at least three people. The bomb detonated as security forces were searching cars at the checkpoint, a few hundred metres from the main base of the African Union peacekeeping mission. The al-Qaeda-linked Islamic extremist group al-Shabab quickly claimed responsibility.
