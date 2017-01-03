24 dead, 67 injured in car bomb blast at busy Baghdad square



Iraqi men gather around a charred vehicle on the site of a bomb attack in Sadr. Islamic State claimed responsibility for it. Pic/AFP

Baghdad/Tikrit: An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City district on Monday, and the militants cut a key road north from the capital to Mosul, their last major stronghold.

An online statement distributed by Amaq news agency, which supports Islamic State, said it had targeted a gathering of Shi’ite Muslims. Sixty-seven people were wounded in the blast. Three bombs killed 29 people across the capital on Saturday, and an attack near the city of Najaf on Sunday left seven policemen dead. Monday’s blast hit a square where day labourers typically gather.

“The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life,” said Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.