24 die after consuming toxic liquor in Pakistan

Islamabad: Twenty-four people died and dozens were hospitalised after they consumed what turned out to be toxic liquor on Christmas Eve in Pakistan's Punjab province, the police said on Tuesday.

"At least 22 Christians and two Muslims died after consuming the liquor in Toba Tek Singh district," News International quoted police as saying.

According to the police, 60 people were taken ill, and of them, 12 were in a critical condition.

An inquiry committee was constituted to probe the illicit liquor deaths.