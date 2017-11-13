24-year-old Indian-origin mom found murdered in Zealand home

A 24-year-old Indian-origin woman was yesterday found killed with injuries on her body at her house in New Zealand's Auckland city, media reports said. Arishma Archana Singh, who lived with her three-year-old daughter and parents at the Maich road house, was found lying "in a pool of blood" on the floor of her bedroom in the early hours, NZ Herald reported.



Representational Image

The woman, who worked as a child educator, may have been killed after disturbing an intruder or burglar, police said after launching a homicide investigation into the incident. Her parents Rakesh and Aradhana Singh were out visiting relatives and found her body when they returned. Police are in the process of interviewing Archana's family. No arrests have been made and it is not clear exactly how she died.