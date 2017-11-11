24-year-old law student shot dead after argument

A 24-year-old law student was shot dead in north Delhi's Burari following an argument, the police said today. The police were informed about the incident last night. Himanshu, Anand and Ashish Bhardwaj were out for a walk when a motorcyclist came there and started arguing with them, they said.



Representation pic

The three friends pulled him from the bike, following which he shot at the trio. The bullet hit Bhardwaj and he was killed on the spot, the police said. The accused fled from the spot. Bhardwaj belonged to West Champaran and was studying in a college in Gurgaon.

The deceased was residing in a rented apartment in Hardev Nagar. His friends Anup and Himanshu are also preparing for the civil services examination, the police said.