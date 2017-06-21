24-year-old woman raped in a car near famous Delhi mall



Representational picture

A 24-year-old woman was raped in a car parked at a famous south Delhi mall, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday evening when the accused, identified as Sonu Singh, called the woman at Select City Walk mall on the pretext of a job opportunity in a hotel.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that she befriend Singh on Facebook a week ago and even shared her mobile number.

"She started talking with Singh on phone. Singh called her to the mall on the pretext of arranging a job for her. He picked her in his car and took her to the parking area where he offered some soft drink to her," Additional Deputy Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal said.

"The woman became unconscious after having the drink. Taking advantage of it, he raped her," Biswal said.

CCTV footage is being examined to nab Singh, the police officer added.