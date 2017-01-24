25 injured as Maharashtra State transport bus tyres get punctured

Bus accident

A major accident took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning near Khandala exist of Maharashtra State transport bus injuring 25 passengers travelling in bus. Prima face it appears that the bus tires got puncture due to which the incident took place

The incident took place on Tuesday around 10am on Mumbai Pune Expressway of State transport Hirkani bus.

According to expressway control room staffer, "The incident took place on Tuesday morning around 10 am near Gahunje Stadium on Mumbai Lane. The bus was plying from Borivali to Satara on expressway. It seems that the bus tires got punctured due to which the driver lost control on vehicle and ram over the road divider and fell into the 20 feet quarry. Around 40 passengers were traveling out of which 25 people have been rushed to Nigdi based hospital in Pune."