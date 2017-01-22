25 killed, 50 injured in market blast in Pakistan's Kurram agency



Security officials inspect the bomb explosion site. Pic/AFP

Peshawar: A powerful explosion ripped through a crowded vegetable market on Saturday in northwest Pakistan’s restive Kurram tribal agency, killing at least 25 people and injuring 50 others.

The blast, claimed by Tehrik-i-Taliban, occurred at the market inside Eidgah Bazaar in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency near the Afghan border. Citing the political administration in Kurram agency, Geo TV said that at least 25 people were killed in the blast.

Initial report suggested that explosives kept in a vegetable crate exploded during auction of the vegetables, officials said. Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan spokesman Umer Khurasani said the blast was to avenge the killing of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi chief Asif Chotu.