25-year-old man caught trying to hurl bottle at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

A 25-year-old speech and hearing impaired man was detained by the police after he allegedly tried to hurl a bottle at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during an event at Ralegan Siddhi. The man has been identified as Prashant Mahadev Kanade, 25, a resident of Ahmednagar. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the CM was seated with crusader Anna Hazare at the foundation ceremony of the first solar project under the Mukhyamantri Agricultural Solar Federal scheme.



Confirming the incident, an Anna Hazare aide, said, "Kanade has been struggling to find a job, and for the last one year he has been sending various forms of communication to the CM and his department to help him." The aide added that Kanade had apparently requested the organisation to allow him to meet the CM, but that request was denied. Police officer Hemant Gade said, "Our officer noticed him moving ahead forcefully with an empty plastic bottle and a letter in hand. It looked like he was about to throw the bottle when we caught hold of him. He has been detained and we are conducting an inquiry."