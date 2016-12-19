25 year-old woman from Maharashtra allegedly gangraped in Vadodara

Vadodara: A 25 year-old woman from Maharashtra was allegedly gangraped by two auto drivers near the railway station area here in the early hours of today, police said.

According to the complaint, two unidentified auto drivers took her to a building located near the station area and allegedly raped her. The accused duo then left her near central ST bus stand near the station after giving her Rs 100, the complaint reads. The woman does not know the registration number of the rickshaw.

Patrolling party brought her to police station where she revealed what had happened to her. The complaint further states that "After quarrel with her mother in native village at Umra the victim came to Mumbai and boarded a train which reached Vadodara around 10.30 PM yesterday."