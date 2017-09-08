26/11 martyr Vijay Salaskar's bungalow at Sindhudurg burgled



The late Vijay Salaskar's bungalow in Sindudurg district

Robbers struck at the locked bungalow of 26/11 martyrs house at Sindudurg district and robbed a mattress, table fan and ceiling fan.

Yesterday, robbers struck the Sindudurg residence of the late 'encounter specialist' Vijay Salaskar, who was martyred in the 26/11 attacks in 2008, yesterday. Vaibhavwadi police sources said the burglary took place in the early hours of Thursday.

Sub-inspector Jayashree Bhomkar, who is investigating the case, said, "The caretaker of the bungalow, who comes in every morning, filed a complaint with us about the robbery. The residence, which belongs to the maternal side of Salaskar's family, is situated at Adgoan village in the Rameshwarwadi area. Since the entire family lives in Mumbai, this bungalow remains locked almost throughout the year. Prime-facie it appears that the burglars broke the lock of the main door to enter the house. Since the house remains uninhabited, there wasn't much to steal. They fled with the ceiling fan, a table fan and a few mattresses."



Vijay Salaskar

Bhomkar added, "We are not sure how many robbers were involved in the act. We have initiated investigations and hope to nab the culprits soon."