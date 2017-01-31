26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest



Hafiz Saeed. Pic/AFP



Lahore: Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and mastermind of the 26/11 attack, Hafiz Saeed, was placed under house arrest in Lahore last night, his outfit said.

The Punjab government's home department has issued a detention order of Saeed and Lahore police have reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, it said. He "is at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters," JuD official Ahmed Nadeem said.

The action comes amidst pressure from the Trump administration to act against terror. The US has clearly told Islamabad that in case of not taking action against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.