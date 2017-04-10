Kalyan: 26 policemen chasing snatchers attacked by mob, who try to set one cop on fire

A police team of 26 officers had a harrowing experience, when they went to be nab two chain snatchers at Irani basti in Ambivli. Irani basti has the reputation of being a village of chain snatchers.

According to a report by The Times of India, the mob comprising of about 25 people, most women, who were allegedly the relatives and acquaintances of the accused, who intercepted the policemen in order to help them escape.

The mob pelted the officers with stones with one of them even attempting to set one of the cops ablaze. Two policemen, including a sub inspector and a constable sustained injuries in the attack.

DCP Sunil Bhardwaj of Ulhasnagar division of the anti-chain snatching division received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of Samir Irani and Hasan Irani Sayyed, two chain-snatchers, who had several cases against them. Bhardwaj learnt that the duo was hiding at Irani Basti and went there accompanied by a team of 25 police officers including himself.

Despite achieving success in apprehending the accused they were confronted by the latter's relatives, who formed a mob and argued with the officers. One of them even attempted to set fire to constable Daji Gaikwad after pouring kerosene on him, enabling the snatchers to flee during the melee.

Police sources say they have booked all 25 and are currently investigating the incident. However, one of the accused Samir Irani's kin claim he was being wrongfully arrested by the police deny trying to set fire to an officer from the team and say one of the relatives tried to pour kerosene on herself in a bid to stop the cops from taking Samir away.

This is reportedly the eighth incident in which police officers were the victims of assault at Irani basti.