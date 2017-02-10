26 Sena workers get the boot for stepping on party's toes

Uddhav Thackeray expels corporators as well as divisional heads for instigating citizens to vote against the party

The Shiv Sena has expelled 26 of its workers, including one sitting corporator, two former corporators as well as divisional heads (vibhag pramukhs) for indulging in anti-party activities. The action came after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the green light for the removal of the leaders involved in provoking citizens to vote against the party.

Sitting corporator Manju Kumare from Anushakti Nagar, and former corporators Mohan Lokegaonkar from Santacruz and Shubhangi Shirke from Ghatkopar (West) were shown the door.

Lokegaonkar and Shirke were corporators from 2007 to 2012. Both had controversial tenures with several police cases lodged against them in that period.

Action was also taken against Prabhadevi shakha pramukh (area head) rebel Mahesh Sawant, who had filed his nomination against Samadhan Sarvankar, son of Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar. Sawant was keen to contest the corporator election from Dadar, but the party gave a ticket to Samadhan. Irked, Sawant filed his nomination independently against Samadhan; several requests by party leaders to take his nomination back were unfruitful.

Besides these, divisional head (vibhag pramukh) of Ghatkopar Sunil More was also expelled. Party sources said he was unhappy with the decision to give a ticket to ‘outsider’ Mangal Bhanushali, who had recently joined the Sena after quitting the BJP.

A senior party leader said, “These people were not happy with the party’s choice of candidates in their respective areas. They wanted tickets either for themselves or their relatives. After the party declared the candidates contesting the elections, these people started campaigning against them in their areas.”

“Some of the candidates came to know about their activities and complained to senior leaders. Considering the gravity of the matter and the party’s interest, Uddhavji decided to expel them,” he added.