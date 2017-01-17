26 sentenced to death in Narayanganj murders case

Dhaka: Twenty-six people, including a former city councillor extradited from India and three senior officers from Bangladesh’s elite security force, were yesterday sentenced to death for brutal murders of seven people in Narayanganj in 2014.

“They (26 convicts) shall be hanged by neck until they are dead,” said Narayanganj’s District and Sessions Judge Sayed Enayet Hossain as the convicts were brought to the dock under heavy security vigil.

Former Narayanganj councillor Nur Hossain and former Bangladesh Army Lt Col Tarek Sayeed are among the 26 people given the death penalty for the 2014 Narayanganj multiple murders.

Sayeed, the son-in-law of a cabinet minister of the government, was the senior-most of the three officers who were serving as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) commander in Narayanganj during the murders. The two others were an army major and a navy lieutenant commander, Arif Hossain and MM Rana, who were serving under his command in the elite crime-busting unit.

Twenty-three accused who were given death were sentenced in absentia. Nine others have been given various terms in prison.