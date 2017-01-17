26 sentenced to death in Narayanganj murders case

Dhaka: Twenty-six people, including a former city councillor extradited from India and three senior officers from Bangladesh’s elite security force, were yesterday sentenced to death for brutal murders of seven people in Narayanganj in 2014.
“They (26 convicts) shall be hanged by neck until they are dead,” said Narayanganj’s District and Sessions Judge Sayed Enayet Hossain as the convicts were brought to the dock under heavy security vigil.
Former Narayanganj councillor Nur Hossain and former Bangladesh Army Lt Col Tarek Sayeed are among the 26 people given the death penalty for the 2014 Narayanganj multiple murders.
Sayeed, the son-in-law of a cabinet minister of the government, was the senior-most of the three officers who were serving as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) commander in Narayanganj during the murders. The two others were an army major and a navy lieutenant commander, Arif Hossain and MM Rana, who were serving under his command in the elite crime-busting unit.
Twenty-three accused who were given death were sentenced in absentia. Nine others have been given various terms in prison.
Brazil jail sees 26 killed over two days
A new uprising has broken out at a prison in northeastern Brazil, where 26 inmates were killed by a rival gang faction over the weekend, authorities said yesterday. “A SWAT team is there at this moment. Our men are entering the prison to get control of the situation,” said Eduardo Franco, head of communications for police in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, where the prison is located. It was not immediately clear what sparked the latest uprising at the Alcauz prison, about 25 km south of the state capital Natal.
