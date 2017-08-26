26-year-old doctor found dead with throat slit in Delhi hospital



Representational picture

A 26-year-old radiology intern was found dead on Friday with his throat slit at the St. Stephen's hospital in Tis Hazari here, with the police suspecting he might have been killed by a colleague.

The body of Sashwat Pandey, a resident of Allahabad, was found lying this morning in the retiring room of doctors adjacent to the duty room at the hospital, they said. "His throat was found slit with a surgical blade. As per the preliminary investigation, the suspect appears to be a fellow doctor and an acquaintance of the deceased," a senior police official said.



Forensic officials and the crime team are currently investigating, he said.