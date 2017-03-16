28-year-old British woman found dead on Goa beach



Her body was found disrobed at an isolated spot

Panaji: In an incident similar to the case of teenager Scarlett Keeling, a 28-year-old British woman was found dead on a beach in South Goa, following which one person has been arrested, police said yesterday.

The disrobed body of the woman was found on Tuesday at an isolated spot on a beach in South Goa's Devabag village, 80 kms from here, Canacona Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sammy Tavares said.

According to police, she was last seen playing Holi with the locals in the village.

Vikas Bhagat, a history sheeter from Canacona village, located near Devabag, was arrested yesterday in this connection and is being interrogated, the official said.

Tavares said police was probing the murder angle and also trying to establish whether the victim was raped before her death.

"Earlier, we had rounded up some suspects. We are also trying to establish whether the victim was raped or not," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem at Goa Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added.