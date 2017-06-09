3,000 yrs of fashion at your fingertips

From the different types of Indian sarees to Chanel's classic black dress to Marilyn Monroe's iconic red heels, feast your eyes on fashion across the ages in Google's virtual exhibition



Kuncha saree from Odisha

The world of fashion is now at your fingertips, courtesy Google Arts and Culture's latest 'We wear culture' project, launched yesterday. This virtual exhibition brings together 3,000 years of fashion, in collaboration with 183 cultural institutions cross globe, including India.

The project allows viewers to explore (from either their desktop or through the Google Arts and Culture app) the stories behind the clothes we wear, everything from the ancient Silk Road and courtly fashions of Versailles, to the unmatched elegance of the Indian saree. Fashion experts, curators and designers, as well as universities, museums and NGOs from around the world collaborated on the exhibition. Google's state-of-the-art technology, including virtual reality, 360° videos, Street View and ultra-high resolution 'gigapixel' images were used to preserve the collections and make them available for everyone.

Coco Chanel's 'Little Black Dress' is a classic

Saree in the spotlight

"Needless to say, India has made a significant contribution to the global fashion scheme," said Simon Rein, India programme manager, Google Arts and Culture. "The richness and diversity with its distinctive and varied craftsmanship, its fabrics, the weaves, the natural dyes and vibrant colours are well recognised. And then of course, the classic Indian drape – the iconic Indian saree is probably the most versatile garment in the world." "On the new exhibit, there is plenty of regional textile and fashion heritage to be discovered," he said.

Marilyn Monroe's iconic red stilettos

From Byculla to the world

"You can revisit colonial Indian fashion with Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, and trace the story of the history and impact of cotton in early trade of textiles. Then there are designs from north-eastern India, including the weaves of tribes such as the Nagas, Meitis and the traditional attire from Meghalaya called 'Dhara' or 'Nara' worn by the Khasi women, made of costly mulberry and eri silk yarn. From down south, view Salar Jung Museum's exhibits, capturing the fashion of the Nizams from 19th-century Hyderabad. Even the art of brocades, patola and baluchari is captured with a special exhibit by the Museum of Art and Photography (Bangalore)."

"You might be surprised to learn that your saree or black dress have a centuries-old story. What you wear is culture and, more often than not, a piece of art," said Amit Sood, director of Google Arts & Culture.

Fashion icons

Chanel's Little Black Dress (LBD) from Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, France (1925)

Marilyn Monroe's red stilettos from Museo Salvatore Ferragamo in Florence, Italy (1959-60)

Comme des Garçons Kimono-inspired sweater and skirt from Kyoto Costume Institute, Japan (1983)

Vivienne Westwood's corset, from Victoria and Albert Museum, UK (1990)